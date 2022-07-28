Deputies: Former Daycare worker facing more abuse charges

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a former daycare worker faces more abuse charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, 36 year old Shayna Nicole McKnight is charged with three counts of cruelty to children and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, according to arrest warrants.

The Sheriff’s Department reports McKnight was already facing charges in connection with an April incident.

“More abuse cases associated with Windsor Academy came to light after we announced the arrests of McKnight and two other employees in April,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “As detectives reviewed security cam footage, McKnight can be seen putting children at unreasonable risk of harm due to her actions on five separate occasions in March”, says Koon.

According to officials, McKnight swaddled infants and positioned them so they were unable to move in a crib and on the floor.

Detectives also say McKnight would then leave the infants unattended.

“McKnight can also be seen on security cam footage pushing and striking children, and pulling the hair of an infant,” Koon said. “These actions led to the cruelty to children charges.”

Deputues say McKnight was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center Thursday morning.