Family Safety Readership Day to be held at MLK Park

Columbia Police and Columbia Parks and Recreation hosting event

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Family safety reading day hosted by the Columbia Police Department, and the Columbia Parks and Recreation Foundation ppartners set for Friday.

According to officials, Family Safety Readership Day will be at Martin Luther King Park on Friday, July 29.

Organizers sat the event will be held in the gym and feature local author E. Warren Davis with Irly Bird Kids, Columbia SC reading from his book Little Ones, and Don’t Touch Guns, which focuses on gun safety for elementary school aged children. Mr. Davis will read to approximately 140 Columbia youth who attend Parks & Recreation summer camps. Mr. Davis’ book and other selected age-appropriate books will then be distributed to the attending campers.

Parents of all campers are encouraged to attend the event. All campers will receive a free copy of the book along with several other books provided by the Lipscomb Foundation’s Little Readers-Future Leaders Literacy Program, which is a partnership with the Columbia Parks and Recreation Foundation.

WHERE: Martin Luther King Park, 2300 Greene St.

WHEN: Friday, July 29 from 4:30pm-5:30pm