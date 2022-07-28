Fort Jackson celebrates the graduation of hundreds of the US Army’s newest soldiers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — For 10 weeks, recruits at Fort Jackson endure the trials of basic training.

Thursday morning, the Army’s newest soldiers celebrate graduation from their training.

One graduate remembers first flying out to South Carolina.

“This was my very first plane ride by myself so I was nervous already,” said Fort Jackson graduate Tyrice Melvin. “I walk on the plane and see the middle seat and I was praying ‘Don’t be me.’”

Melvin was in the middle seat and sitting next to a former commanding general of Fort Jackson, where he was heading.

“He didn’t know. He had no idea who I was,” said Maj. Gen. Milford Beagle, former commanding general at Fort Jackson. “I was just another stranger and he wanted to switch seats. I couldn’t do it and felt a little bad but we had a great conversation after.”

The South Carolina native Beagle spoke to the young man about the 10-week training he was about to experience. It’s something that can prove challenging for many new recruits.

“Just the adjustment. The adjustment to socializing with new people and a new team,” Beagle said. “There’s always something every day that they’re going to fail at. They just gotta keep trying. From weapons qualification to going off a 40 foot tower to marching many miles are the challenges they face day in and day out.”

He left Melvin with a note containing three pieces of advice.

“Always quit tomorrow. Never be deterred by anything. Always try. Never fail to try,” the major general said. “The third point I related to him was ‘Don’t let anyone set limits on you or tell you what you can’t do.’”

Melvin was told to open the note when he was feeling down during basic training. We asked him what the hardest part of the process of becoming a soldier was for him.

“I think the hardest thing during basic training for me was before the Forge, all the nerves,” Melvin said. “A lot of people were talking and saying it was going to be hard. You hear rumors going around but all you gotta do is keep your head straight. Push through it. You got it.”

The Forge is a grueling 96-hour training exercise that has recruits conducting battle drills, tactical operations and numerous foot patrols.

However, Melvin made it through to graduation. Alongside him were 512 others who are now soldiers as well.

“Best team in the world. Absolutely the best team to join. If you want to join a great team, join the United State Army,” Beagle concluded.