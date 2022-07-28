Local Living: Back to School

Local Living is brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, it is back to school time.

Students in Richland School District 1 can get ready for Back to school.

According to Richland County officials, Richland County is looking to ease expenses for families while also raising students’ spirits.

Per a release:

The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is accepting donations of school supplies through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 201 John Mark Dial Drive, Columbia. Those supplies will be distributed during the free Back 2 School Extravaganza from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, also at the detention center.

“The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center wants to be involved in the community and the lives of the people we serve,” said Tyrell Cato, the center’s director. Cato said there are plans to make the event an annual tradition.

Items being collected for the supply drive include pencils, colored pencils, pencil sharpeners, pens, markers, highlighters, paper, composition books, glue, tape, crayons, binders, folders, backpacks, erasers, notebooks, dividers and toiletries.

The Extravaganza is open to Richland County School District 1 students and their families. Backpacks and other school supplies will be provided to students first come, first served, and curbside pickup will be available. Attendees can register online before the event: www.eventbrite.com/e/389734545517.

The event will also feature children’s activities, including bounce houses and a firetruck walk-through