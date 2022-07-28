Lt. Governor Pamela Evette officially files for re-election

COLIMBIA SC ( WOLO)- South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette has officially filed for re-election.

Evette made it official in a Tweet released Thursday afternoon.

‘It’s official, I filed for re-election! It has been an honor to serve as the 93rd Lieutenant Governor of the great state of South Carolina for the last 4 years. I’m looking forward to another 4 years alongside @henrymcmaster to continue the great work we’re doing in SC!’

https://t.co/TRiUM0Aqmt