Lt. Governor Pamela Evette officially files for re-election

Evette made it official via Twitter
Crysty Vaughan,

COLIMBIA SC ( WOLO)- South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette has officially filed for re-election.

Lt. Governor via Twitter

Lt Governor files for re-election courtesy Pamela Evette Twitter

Evette made it official in a Tweet released Thursday afternoon.

‘It’s official, I filed for re-election! It has been an honor to serve as the 93rd Lieutenant Governor of the great state of South Carolina for the last 4 years. I’m looking forward to another 4 years alongside @henrymcmaster to continue the great work we’re doing in SC!’

https://t.co/TRiUM0Aqmt

Categories: Local News, Politics, State
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts