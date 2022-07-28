Saluda Co. coroner releases I.D. of fire victim

Saluda, SC (WOLO) — The Saluda County Coroner has released the name of the resident who died during a house fire Tuesday.

According to Coroner Keith Turner, 72 year old Mae Rene Cannon was identified as the person trapped inside of a burning home. According to officials, the fire broke out at a home along John J. Rushton Road. Several agencies were called to fight the blaze including, SCFS, Mayson Fire Department, Saluda Fire Department, Old Town Fire Department, Saluda County Sheriffs Office, and Saluda County EMS who all responded to the home.

Once on the scene fire crews say they were able to determine someone trapped inside, but tell ABC Columbia news Jackson died before they could remove her from the residence.

The coroner says they are ruling Jackson’s death as accidental in nature. Fire officials are still investigating to determine what cause the deadly fire.