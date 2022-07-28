South Carolina jobless claims drop

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Jobless claims in the Palmetto state are coming back down again after claims the week before skyrocketed.

State employment officials say nearly 23-hundred south Carolinians are claiming first-time unemployment tonight.

looking at the big picture however — that’s only .001% of all South Carolina residents.

Nationwide unemployment claims fell for the first time in the past month to 256-thousand new claims in the past week.

Although more than 1-million South Carolinians have now claimed unemployment since March of 2020, more than 77-hundred of your neighbors are still receiving those benefits.