Teenage girl shot, killed while playing video games inside house

Cheraw, SC (WSOC) — A South Carolina community is devastated after a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed while playing video games inside her own house.

Investigators say the gunman walked up to the her house in Cheraw with an assault rifle and just started shooting.

WSOC Tina Terry talked to frustrated community leaders, and asked detectives what could’ve motivated someone to do something like this.