Local Living: Prime Time in the Parks and Guardians of the Night K9 5K

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it’s time for Prime Time in the Parks.

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is hosting free teen nights for Columbia’s youth.

Prime Time in the Parks is a free late-night teen program that provides a fun and safe environment for youth ages 13-18 years old.

Prime Time in the Parks Schedule

July 29

o Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5

o Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12

o Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

o Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19

o Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

GUARDIANS OF THE NIGHT K9 5K

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting its annual Guardians of the Night K9 5K at the State Fairgrounds.

It will take place Saturday July 30, 2022.

You can help raise funds to benefit the department’s K9 team.

Gates open at 7pm with the Family run/walk starting at 8:30pm.

The timed 5K kicks off at 9:30 pm.