Annual SC GOP Silver Elephant Gala set for Friday, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Speaker

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will serve as the guest speaker
Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The annual Silver Elephant Gala is set for Friday July 29.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will serve as the guest speaker at the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant Gala. The 55th annual GOP gathering is the longest running party event in the state.

 

Recent speakers include Mike Pompeo and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Categories: Local News, Politics
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts