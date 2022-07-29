Annual SC GOP Silver Elephant Gala set for Friday, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy Speaker
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The annual Silver Elephant Gala is set for Friday July 29.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will serve as the guest speaker at the South Carolina Republican Party’s annual Silver Elephant Gala. The 55th annual GOP gathering is the longest running party event in the state.
Recent speakers include Mike Pompeo and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.