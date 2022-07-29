Chemical plant, DHEC release statements following spill

Elgin, SC (WOLO) — Weylchem U.S. Inc. the chemical plant in Kershaw county along with Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), release a statement in reference to the hazmat situation that caused Kershaw County Sheriff’s and Fire to shut down a 10 mile stretch of Interstate 20. According to the Sheriff’s Department the area was closed to through traffic after emergency crews were called to the chemical plant for the leak from a tank outside of the facility.

As a safety precaution, the company says they evacuated the facility immediately and created a perimeter to further asses the cause of the leak and keep everyone in the area safe. According to DHEC, a preliminary report from Welychem shows the material officials say left a plume of smoke in the area was a vapor mix of nitric acid and nitrogen oxides (NOx).

While the facility reopened and was partially running Thursday, DHEC says the company will be required to undergo an internal investigation that will help DHEC figure out the next step of their investigation. In addition the Department says they are still trying to determine whether or not any state regulations were violated.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC Columbia News no injuries were reported, and the company says there have been no impact to the surrounding community as a result of the chemical leak. DHEC also confirms that based on the facts presented to them from Weylchem U.S. Inc. thus far, there are public health concerns. The agency however is asking anyone with health concerns or questions to contact their healthcare provider.

Below we have posted the statement released by Weylchem U.S. Inc in it’s entirety.