Food Truck Fridays underway in Columbia

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) Get ready to grab a bite to eat.

The City of Columbia is hosting Food Truck Fridays, July 29.

You can visit the food trucks from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street.

According to officials, “Food Truck Fridays was started to showcase some of the great businesses and great food in our city. I’m excited about the success of Food Truck Fridays and looking forward to our citizens enjoying more good food this summer,” said At-Large Councilwoman Aditi Bussells.

Location: 2300 BULL STREET (REI Co-op parking lot at Bull Street, corner of Bull and Colonial)