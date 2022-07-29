Joe Cunningham set to announce Lt. Governor selection Monday
Democratic Candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham announcement
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Democratic Candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham is set to announce his pick for Lieutenant Governor.
Cunningham’s campaign says they are hosting a kickoff event to announce his selection for Lieutenant Governor on Monday, August 1, at 5:30pm in Greenville.
On Thursday, Republican Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette officially filed for re-election with Governor Henry McMaster pictured standing beside her at the State Election Commission.
Voters will head to the polls in November for the general election. .