Benedict College cuts ribbon to new E-Sports club

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Benedict College is hoping to land students in the E-Sports world, by investing into the industry on campus.

In 2020, The college launched an E-Sports club before beginning to offer a degree in E-Sports Administration.

Friday, the school cut the ribbon on a brand-new E-Sports gaming room.

It will not only be about playing games, but also providing various learning opportunities for students interested in the field.

The HBCU will also offer an E-Sports summer camp to those interested in the field.