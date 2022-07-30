Benedict College cuts ribbon to new E-Sports club
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Benedict College is hoping to land students in the E-Sports world, by investing into the industry on campus.
In 2020, The college launched an E-Sports club before beginning to offer a degree in E-Sports Administration.
Friday, the school cut the ribbon on a brand-new E-Sports gaming room.
It will not only be about playing games, but also providing various learning opportunities for students interested in the field.
The HBCU will also offer an E-Sports summer camp to those interested in the field.