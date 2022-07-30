City of Columbia to spray after West Nile detected in dead bird

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO ) — City of Columbia officials say a dead bird found within the city limits has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

In response, the city will begin spraying for adult mosquitoes on 7/30/22 and will conclude on 7/31/22.

Here’s information / map provided of the general spraying area.

MosquitoSprayMission 2022 07 28

Officials say spraying is usually conducted between midnight and dawn; however, it is possible for spraying to be conducted earlier depending on conditions. Residents allergic to the products permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to notify Vector Control staff by calling the City of Columbia Code Enforcement at 803-545-4229. All beekeepers also should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.

Per the City, Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:

Use, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds

Empty and turn over outdoor containers holding water

Eliminate overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery

Pack tree holes with sand

Clean clogged roof gutters

Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)

Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows

Properly maintain swimming pools

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and plant containers at least once a week

Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.