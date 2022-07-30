City of Columbia to spray after West Nile detected in dead bird
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO ) — City of Columbia officials say a dead bird found within the city limits has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
In response, the city will begin spraying for adult mosquitoes on 7/30/22 and will conclude on 7/31/22.
Here’s information / map provided of the general spraying area.
MosquitoSprayMission 2022 07 28
Officials say spraying is usually conducted between midnight and dawn; however, it is possible for spraying to be conducted earlier depending on conditions. Residents allergic to the products permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to notify Vector Control staff by calling the City of Columbia Code Enforcement at 803-545-4229. All beekeepers also should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.
Per the City, Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:
- Use, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus
- Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds
- Empty and turn over outdoor containers holding water
- Eliminate overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery
- Pack tree holes with sand
- Clean clogged roof gutters
- Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)
- Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows
- Properly maintain swimming pools
- Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and plant containers at least once a week
- Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.