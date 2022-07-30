Earthquake reported near Elgin

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Saturday, June 30th.

The reports shows the tremor happened at 7:41 and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8. The earthquake was centered 3.8 miles East Southeast of Elgin.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says geologists studying the ongoing swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw County believe this may be the longest period of successive earthquake activity in the state’s recorded history.