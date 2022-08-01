Family Dollar issues major recall effecting hundreds of products
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Food and Drug Administration is issuing a major recall for Family Dollar stores after the agency says hundreds of products they say were not stored within the “labeled required temperature”. The agency says the items effected were stored and sent out to stores between May 1, 2022 and June 10, 2022. Products included things like toothpastes, and mouthwash to soaps, sprays, and even over the counter medicine.
The FDA has requested that all stores to immediately check their shelves, remove and discontinue selling those items that are included in the recall.
The agency says there are things you can do as well, especially if Family Dollar is one of your regular stops. First, take full inventory of the items on the list and see if you may have purchased any of them between the above shipping dates. If you find some, return them to the store for a full refund.
The only location in the United States that has Family Dollar stores not impacted is Delaware where shipments with recalled items were never sent.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of the recall.
Here is the complete complete 11 page list provided by the FDA with the items being recalled.
Here’s a small sample of the Family Dollar products in the recall:
- 900205 – Dayquil Liquid Cold & Flu 12FL OZ
- 900448 – Ready In Case Cetrizine Allergy All Day Tablet 5 Count
- 900449 – Quality Plus Diphenhydramine Allergy Mini Tablet 12 Count
- 900523 – Ready In Case Night Time Cold Flu Relief Soft Gels 8 Count
- 900596 – Colgate Max Fresh Clean Mint Toothpaste 1.9 OZ
- 900733 – Listerine Coolmint Mouthwash 250 mL
- 900734 – Colgate Cavity Protection 3 Pack 6 OZ
- 901003 – Sensodyne Repair and Protect Whitening Toothpaste
- 901379 – Guardian Antacid Extra Strength Tablet Fruit 96 Count
- 901452 – Arthritis Hot Creme 3 Oz
- 901457 – Ready In Case Sleep Aid Soft Gel 32 Count
- 901658 – Colgate Baking Soda Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste Brisk Mint 2 Pack 6 oz
- 901785 – Colgate Max Fresh Cool Mint Toothpaste 2 Pack 6 oz
- 902012 – Alka Seltzer Plus Day or Night Liquid Gel 20 Count
- 902143 – Colgate Baking Soda Peroxide Whitening Toothpaste Brisk Mint 3Pack 6 oz
- 902270 – Ready In Case Rubbing Alcohol 91% 16 FL OZ
- 902321 – Guardian Bismuth Chewable Cherry Tabs 30 Count
- 902322 – Guardian Antacid Ultra Strength 1000 Fruit 72 Count
- 902381 – Ready In Case Pain Reliever PM Caplet 100 Count
- 902701 – Crest Complete Scope Outlast Toothpaste 2 Pack 5.4 Oz