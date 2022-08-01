ON ON ONE: SC State President speaks about large in-coming class for fall semester

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Last year, South Carolina State posted an enrollment of around 2,000 undergraduate students.

This year, the university is expecting a larger than normal in-coming class.

In a little over a week, South Carolina State you will welcome almost a thousand new students to campus.

“While it may not be a record, it is certainly the most we’ve had in the last 10 to 15 years,” said Col. Alexander Conyers, South Carolina State president. “We’ve increased the diversity among our students in a lot of different ways including geography. We have students from so many different states that we haven’t had in quite some time.”

Part of the increased enrollment has to do with the university offering in-state tuition to students in Georgia and North Carolina with at least a 3.0 GPA. In-state tuition is also offered as well to students whose parents went to SC State.

The influx of students has meant that on-campus housing has been in short supply.

“There’s not been any difficulty in finding housing, however we’ve limited ourselves to the number of students we accept because of housing. Certainly housing is an issue,” Conyers said. “Going forward, a huge priority will be to acquire new on-campus housing.”

The university has a lot of money coming its way to do just that.

“This past budget cycle, we received more than $50 million in state appropriations,” Conyers said. “This is the largest amount in quite some time. We look forward to transforming our campus with that.”

Part of the changes happening on campus include renovation and an addition to the student center. Conyers says it’s an exciting time to be a Bulldog.

“South Carolina State will offer you the best opportunity to get the full experience of a 4-year college degree at a reduced rate compared to many other institutions,” the SC state president said .”We are a small school but we produce great results. We always punch above our weight.”

Monday marked the deadline for freshman admission.