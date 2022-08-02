Columbia Police search for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ murder suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police, with the help of U.S. Marshals (USMS) are looking for a man they say is wanted in connection to a murder from June. Authorities have issued arrest warrants for Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor who has now been entered into the National Crime Information Center database (NCIC).

Columbia Police say back on June 15, 2022 they were called to the Harden Street Extension after reports of a shooting victim that had driven himself to Prisma Health Richland Hospital. According to hospital employees, the victim was located still inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower body.

The victim who was identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office as Willis Weary, was treated by medical staff, but authorities say efforts to save his life were unsuccessful and Weary was pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbia police believe Doctor and Weary knew each other and this was not a random shooting. Police think Weary was shot while driving along Farrow Road where it meets 277. Police are still attempting to determine a motive in the deadly incident.