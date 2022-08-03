DSS: More than 33,000 children of working families are receiving childcare assistance in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Department of Social Services is assisting thousands of South Carolina families who need help paying for childcare. The assistance comes from the COVID 300 voucher program which began in 2020 and is funded by federal dollars given due to the pandemic.

Connelly-Anne Ragley with DSS says to qualify parents must be at or below the 300 percent of the federal poverty line, must be working at least fifteen hours a week, or enrolled in school or training program.

“As of July 26th 2022 approximately 33,200 children have been connected with a child care provider and their childcare is being funded in-part by these COVID 300 vouchers. And that represents approximately 398 million dollars thats been allocated for these specific children,” says Ragley.

Once a parent is approved, the COVID 300 program will provide 52 weeks of childcare at a center in thats participating in DSS’ ABC quality program.

To apply for assistance, click here.