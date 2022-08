Gamecocks look to build on offseason momentum as fall camp begins

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina comes into 2022 with plenty of off-field hype and excitement, but also with on-field momentum to build on after ending last season with a bowl win.

The Gamecocks hit the field Friday morning for the first fall camp practice of the preseason, with the hope of taking another step further after overachieving in 2021.