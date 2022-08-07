Suspect turns himself in after shooting at Irmo Village Apartment complex

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo Police Department says the suspect in an apartment complex shooting Sunday, has turned himself in this morning.

Malik Rashoid Canty, 25, faces a list of charges including first degree burglary, attempted murder, kidnapping and domestic violence. The shooting happened at the Irmo Village Apartment Complex at around 1:30 a.m.

According to investigators, Canty forced his way into the residence armed with a gun, assaulted the occupant of the residence, and then shot another person and left the scene.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.