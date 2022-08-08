Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. and Cayce Police get new K9 Therapy Dogs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Two new officers are joining Midlands law enforcement.

K9’s Hudson and Leona are joining the Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department as Therapy dogs.

Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan believes this is a new way for law enforcement to connect with citizens.

The dogs can be used in a crisis situation or traumatic event as well as other situations including in schools.

The therapy dogs are a Goldendoodle breed.