Survey: SC worst state to have a baby

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina is not making the grade when it comes to expanding your family.
According to a study published by Wallethub.com, South Carolina is the worst state in which to have a baby.
The study was based on numbers like, low birth weights, OBGYNs per capita, and infant mortality rates.

Having a Baby in South Carolina (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 28th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges
  • 25th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges
  • 17th – Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care
  • 40th – Infant Mortality Rate
  • 47th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight
  • 45th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita
  • 45th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita
  • 23rd – Child-Care Centers per Capita
  • 38th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

Massachusetts had the best results ranking as the best state in which to have a child.

 

Categories: Local News, News, State

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts