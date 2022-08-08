Survey: SC worst state to have a baby

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina is not making the grade when it comes to expanding your family.

According to a study published by Wallethub.com, South Carolina is the worst state in which to have a baby.

The study was based on numbers like, low birth weights, OBGYNs per capita, and infant mortality rates.

Having a Baby in South Carolina (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

28 th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges 25 th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges

– Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges 17 th – Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care

– Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care 40 th – Infant Mortality Rate

– Infant Mortality Rate 47 th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight

– Rate of Low Birth-Weight 45 th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita

– Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita 45 th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita

– Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita 23 rd – Child-Care Centers per Capita

– Child-Care Centers per Capita 38th – Parental-Leave Policy Score

Massachusetts had the best results ranking as the best state in which to have a child.