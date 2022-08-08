Survey: SC worst state to have a baby
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina is not making the grade when it comes to expanding your family.
According to a study published by Wallethub.com, South Carolina is the worst state in which to have a baby.
The study was based on numbers like, low birth weights, OBGYNs per capita, and infant mortality rates.
Having a Baby in South Carolina (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 28th – Hospital Cesarean-Delivery Charges
- 25th – Hospital Conventional-Delivery Charges
- 17th – Avg. Annual Cost of Early Child Care
- 40th – Infant Mortality Rate
- 47th – Rate of Low Birth-Weight
- 45th – Midwives & OB-GYNs per Capita
- 45th – Pediatricians & Family Medicine Physicians per Capita
- 23rd – Child-Care Centers per Capita
- 38th – Parental-Leave Policy Score
Massachusetts had the best results ranking as the best state in which to have a child.