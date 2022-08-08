Wrong way driver dies in head on collision in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A wrong way driver is dead after a head on collision with a tractor trailer on Sunday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on US Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road around 1:30 a.m.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2011 Ford Taurus was driving northbound and hit a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer that was driving southbound head on.

The Ford driver died on scene while the tractor trailer driver wasn’t hurt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.