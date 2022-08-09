Columbia Water making emergency repairs near Interstate 20 interchange

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia Water officials say they are making emergency repairs to a 24-inch water main in the immediate vicinity of the Interstate 20/Interstate 26 interchange this evening.

Work will continue until repairs are complete, say water officials.

Officials say they are investigating the cause of the break.

Columbia Water customers in the Interstate 126 corridor between the I20/I26 interchange and downtown Columbia may notice pressure fluctuations while the 24-inch water main is off for repairs, according to the City.

Customers are asked to contact Customer Care at 803-545-3300 if they have questions.