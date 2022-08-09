National Gas Average now below $4 a gallon, SC average even lower

National average is now under $4.00 a gallon for the first time since March

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More good news for drivers, gas prices continue to drop.

Triple A reports the average price in South Carolina is now $3.57 cents a gallon.

The average gas price in Columbia, is even lower, at $3.36 a gallon.

The National average is now under $4.00 a gallon for the first time since March, standing at $3.99 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.