Free bookbags & school supplies at Alpha Lambda Psi’s Back to School Drive!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Alpha Lambda Psi is handing out free school supplies at its Back to School Drive this Saturday!

It takes place at Owens Field Skate Park on 1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Alpha Lambda Psi’s CEO and Visionary Tonya Rankins about the fun event.

They will hand out free bookbags and school supplies for each grade until they run out.

You and the family and enjoy some delicious food, YMCA sponsored drills and plenty of fun activities.