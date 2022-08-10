Harvest Hope Food Bank working to get meals to thousands of students

You can help the local food bank by donating or volunteering

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Harvest Hope Food Bank says throughout the school year it sends nutrition bags to children in the Midlands who do not have access to food on the weekends but with inflation, the need is growing to help more families.

The food bank says thousands of bags are ready to be sent out but there is currently a waitlist for students to enter the program.

Erinn Rowe, CEO of Harvest Food Bank, says there is not enough funding to address the need. She is hoping the community can help, through donations and volunteering.

“A child that’s hungry does not learn as well, that is scientifically proven. We have got to step up and help our children get through school and get the education they need so they can become sustainable and this program is vital in doing that,” says Rowe.

Rowe says for $240 you can sponsor a child for the entire year or you can volunteer to pack bags. If you would like to donate or volunteer click here.