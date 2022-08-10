Local Living: Coffee with a Cop and National Night out

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you have a chance to have coffee with a cop.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department will be at Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles on Bower Parkway off Harbison Boulevard on August 19, 2022. Coffee with a Cop will take place from 11am-Noon.

Police say events like these, give people a chance to share community concerns, ask questions, and get to know local officers.

If you live in Saluda, you have a chance to get to know the deputies that protect the community.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office will hold its National Night Out event Saturday August 13 from 5pm-8pm in Courthouse Square.

Deputies say there will be inflatables, food, and a movie for the kids.

Admission is free.