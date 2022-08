Military Matters: President signs PACT Act, expanding care for veterans exposed to burn pits

Bipartisan bill helps veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan

ABC NEWS–In our Military Matters, President Biden signed the PACT Act into law Wednesday.

The Bipartisan bill helps veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The President calling the bill the most significant law our nation has ever passed to help millions of veterans.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.