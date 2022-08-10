Red Cross reminds families to prepare for emergencies as part of back to school plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As students get ready for back to school, the American Red Cross of South Carolina wants to remind everyone steps they can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school.

The Red Cross says now is a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for their household. Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day, say officials.

For information on how to prepare a family plan, click here http://redcross.org/prepare