SC State Fair looking to fill temporary positions
The S. C. State Fair is being held Oct. 12 – 23, 2022, there are two-weeks of unique opportunities say fair officials
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Looking for a temporary job? The South Carolina State Fair is putting out the help wanted sign.
Fair officials say they are looking to fill several positions including cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants and more.
To apply go to scstatefair.org/employment
The SC State Fair runs from October 12-23, 2022.
According to the State Fair:
- Carnival workers are not employees of the S. C. State Fair.
- Food concessionaires and cleaning crews are not employees of the S. C. State Fair.
- Background checks are required for new hires.