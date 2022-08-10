SC Tax rebates for those eligible could be on the way soon

SC DOR says South Carolina tax rebates are coming to eligible taxpayers who file their 2021 returns by October 17

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced they are issuing close to one billion dollars in state tax rebates before the end of the year, but only to those who file their 2021 South Carolina individual income tax returns by October 17th, which is the filing extension deadline.

State lawmakers approved the rebates in June, as part of the state budget.

According to SCDOR officials, the rebate is based on your tax liability up to a certain amount. However, that amount cannot be determined until after October 17, when all eligible returns have been filed, say officials.

“We are on schedule to issue rebates by the end of the year,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell. “You must file your 2021 SC Individual Income Tax return by October 17 to be eligible. So even if you missed the due date in April, file your return with us by October 17.”

For more information from the Department of Revenue, click here https://dor.sc.gov/resources-site/media-site/Pages/South-Carolina-tax-rebates-are-coming-to-eligible-taxpayers-who-file-returns-by-October-17.aspx