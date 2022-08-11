Georgia Pacific is expanding operations in Clarendon County

Company expected to invest approximately $40 million into the project

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– Georgia Pacific is expanding operations in Clarendon County.

The company is expected to invest approximately $40 million into the project, according to the Governor’s office.

Georgia Pacific is one of the world’s leading makers of tissue, pulp, packaging and building products.

According to a release, the company currently operates five manufacturing facilities in South Carolina, collectively employing more than 900 team members and providing close to $64 million in wages and benefits.

The Georgia Pacific Clarendon County location is off Sumter Highway in Alcolu.

The expansion is expected to be complete in 2023.

If you are interested in joining the Georgia-Pacific team you can visit the company’s careers page.