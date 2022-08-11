Lexington School District Two implements clear bag rule for athletic events
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Get those clear bags ready. Beginning Friday, August 19, Lexington School District Two says it will implement a clear bag rule at athletics events.
Per the District:
Approved bags
-
Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
-
One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
-
Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap
-
Medically necessary items (any bags with medically necessary items will be searched by gate personnel before entry.)
Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:
-
Purses
-
Briefcases
-
Backpacks
-
Fanny packs
-
Cinch/drawstring bags
-
Luggage of any kind
-
Computer bags
-
Diaper bags
-
Binocular cases
-
Camera bags
-
Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers