Lexington School District Two implements clear bag rule for athletic events

Beginning Friday, August 19, Lexington Two will implement clear bag rule at athletics events

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Get those clear bags ready. Beginning Friday, August 19, Lexington School District Two says it will implement a clear bag rule at athletics events.

Per the District:

Approved bags

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ — approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items (any bags with medically necessary items will be searched by gate personnel before entry.)

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch/drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Diaper bags

Binocular cases

Camera bags

Non-approved seat cushions, which include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers

Airport High School’s first regular season home football game is August 19, Brookland-Cayce’s is August 26.