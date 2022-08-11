Local Living: Prime Time in the Parks and Food Truck Fridays

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you can adopt a furry friend.

Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day. Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.

If you’re looking for some plans for the kids on Fridays this Summer, check out Prime Time in the Parks.

City officials say it is a free late night teen program that aims to provide a fun and safe environment for teens ages 13 to 18-years-old.

August 12

o Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street (Starting at 7pm)

o Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street (Starting at 8:30pm)