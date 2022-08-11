Orangeburg County Deputies searching for man, they say, may have information about recent murder

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says investigators are searching for an Orangeburg County man who may have information about a recent murder.

“We have learned from the autopsy that the victim suffered blunt force trauma to the upper body,” the sheriff said. “We need to speak with this person of interest as he may have information on the case.”

Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are looking to speak with 42-year-old Huey Williams, Jr., of Cordova.

The incident, say investigators, took place off Five Chop Road on August 1. Deputies say an 80 year old man was found dead in his home.

If anyone has any information they are asked urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).