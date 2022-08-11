Serve and Connect Hosting ‘Be safe Block Party’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Serve and Connect is hosting a “Be Safe Block Party”.

You and the family can celebrate the community with free food, music, games, and interact with local law enforcement.

It takes place Thursday, August 11 from 4 to 6 pm at the Katheryn M. Bellfield Cultural Arts Center.

Organizers say the ‘Be Safe Block Party’ series is hosted as part of our Compass work through the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative (NCYEI).

