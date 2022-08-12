BACK ON CAMPUS: SC State welcomes new students for fall semester

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Around a thousand new students are preparing to start classes at South Carolina State University this fall.

Thursday morning, many of them moved into on-campus housing and got oriented to the campus.

“When you come into these gates, you’re going to leave changed in some way for the better,” said Davion Petty, SC State director of admissions. “I met some of my lifelong friends at this institution. When you come to college, it’s a living, learning experience.”

South Carolina State University staff say they are ready to help the incoming students with that experience.

“We believe in walking with you. Some schools will throw you out there and you have to get it on your own,” said Brea Jobe, SC State associate director of admissions. “When you come here, we’re very family oriented.”

The Bulldog Family is something mentioned a lot by SC State alums, including one who convinced his son to follow in his footsteps.

“To some degree, not much. I didn’t force him,” said SC state alum Carl Jones about his son who starts college this fall.

Other students had their own reasons for coming to Orangeburg for college.

“It’s very fun here. They won a National Championship,” said freshman Antonio Addison from Columbia. “I want to have a good time and get a good education.”

“I just want to be with people that look like me,” said freshman Dominick El from Aiken County.

“I like the culture and the Bulldogs,” said freshman Jeremy Baker from Turbeville. “Plus, they had my major, computer science. I want to be a software developer.”

Thursday morning, the campus was crowded as students moved into the dorms.

“I had a lot of help. Most of my family came with me,” El said. “It was happy seeing everybody together helping me.”

“It was kind of tiring but fun though,” Addison said. “I can’t wait to meet my roommate.”

The students said they are also ready to join extracurricular activities and start earning their degrees.

“Engineering. I’m a little nervous but I’ll be alright,” El said. “I want to get involved in student government.”

“I’m really excited now. I was nervous at first but I’m excited now,” Baker concluded.