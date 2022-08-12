City of Columbia’s Parks and Rec After-School program set to begin
After-School Program will begin on Wednesday, August 18 for youth ages 5-12
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department’s After-School Program is set to begin, along with the new school year.
The program will begin on Tuesday, August 16 for children ages 5-12.
Officials say the cost for the program is $30 per week, per child. Snacks will be provided.
For more information and to register click here https://parksandrec.columbiasc.gov/afterschool-program/