Columbia hosts Prime Time in the Parks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a game, movie and sports night.

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free teen night for Columbia’s youth, with games and movies.

Prime Time in the Parks is a free late-night teen program that provides a fun and safe environment for youth ages 13-18 years old.

Prime Time in the Parks Schedule|

August 12

o Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street (Starting at 7pm)

o Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street (Starting at 8:30pm)