Grand Opening of new Main Street restaurant: Takosushi

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia officials were on hand for the grand opening of Takosushi.

The new Main Street location is in the historic arcade mall.

Takosushi is known for Asian Southwestern fusion. It features a diverse menu, including sushi, potstickers, nachos, quesadillas, soups and salads.

One of the new co owners says they are excited about being in the new location on Main Street.

