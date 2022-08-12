Local Living: Pet adoptions and more this weekend

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you can adopt a furry friend.

Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day. Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.

If you live in Saluda, you have a chance to get to know the deputies that protect the community.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office will hold its National Night Out event Saturday August 13 from 5pm-8pm in Courthouse Square.

Deputies say there will be inflatables, food, and a movie for the kids.

Admission is free.