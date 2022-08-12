SLED Investigating Eutawville officer involved shooting

SLED investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred late Thursday involving Eutawville police officer

ORANGEBURG CO. SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they are investigating an officer

involved shooting, Thursday night, in Orangeburg County.

According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service. SLED says there was an exchange of gunfire between an officer from

the Eutawville Police Department and an armed man, identified as 27 year old Tyler Mendez.

SLED says Mendez died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

According to a release, SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of

the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction.

Officials say this incident in Orangeburg County is the 23rd officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022.

This is the first officer involved shooting involving the Eutawville Police Department this year, per SLED.