Mosquito Spraying to continue in City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia will continue to spray for mosquitoes for the remainder of the Summer.

According to City officials, in an effort to control the mosquito population and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illness, the City of Columbia will be spraying for adult mosquitoes through the remainder of the season.

Officials say the spraying usually takes place between midnight and dawn, however, it is possible for spraying to be conducted earlier depending on conditions.

Per the City, Residents allergic to the products permethrin, deltamethrin, or tau-fluvalinate should notify Vector Control staff by calling the City of Columbia Code Enforcement at 803-545-4229. All beekeepers should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.