Deputies make arrest in connection with Saluda County Stabbing

Suspect facing attempted murder charges

SALUDA CO. SC (WOLO)–A suspect is behind bars Monday, accused of stabbing a man multiple times in Saluda County.

Saluda County Deputies say they found a man with multiple stab wounds on John J. Rushton Road on Sunday.

Deputies say the suspect, Killijah Herbert, ran into the woods behind the home, but the sheriff’s office blood hound tracking team was able to find him.

He is facing attempted murder charges.

Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.