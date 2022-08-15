DHEC offers updated school guidelines for Covid-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As students and teachers return to school, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering new guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible from Covid-19 while minimizing disruptions caused by its spread.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health director for DHEC, says that during non-outbreak periods, DHEC will no longer require people who’ve come into close contact with someone who has Covid-19 to quarantine.

However, those who are sick with Covid-19 or test positive will need to isolate at home for five days. Those isolating can return to school five days after their symptoms started, assuming it’s been at least 24 hours since having a fever or using anti-fever medications. DHEC says a mask must be worn during days six to 10 unless the person tests negative on two rapid antigen tests performed on days six and eight. Then, they may remove the mask after the negative test on day eight. If either test on day six or eight is positive, the mask must be worn through day 10 and no further testing is recommended. If a mask is not worn as instructed above, a 10-day isolation must be observed.

Outbreaks will still need to be reported by schools, which occur when at least 20% of a shared space, like a classroom or sports team, are diagnosed with Covid-19 within three days of each other.

Dr. Traxler encourages parents to help stop all outbreaks from happening by staying current with vaccinations. “We’re doing our part behind the scenes to keep all of these conditions from emerging and spreading, but please help us out. Do your part and get your children vaccinated and keep them up-to-date with their recommended childhood vaccines,” Dr. Traxler says.

For complete updated DHEC guidelines click here.