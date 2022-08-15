Gas prices in SC down nearly 55 cents from a month ago, GasBuddy

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Gas prices in Columbia have fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.31 a gallon.

Prices in Columbia are nearly 55 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, says GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Columbia was priced at $3.13 a gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.85 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 a gallon.

