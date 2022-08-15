Gas prices in SC down nearly 55 cents from a month ago, GasBuddy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Gas prices in Columbia have fallen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.31 a gallon.

Prices in Columbia are nearly 55 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, says GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Columbia was priced at $3.13 a gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.85 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 a gallon.