Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!

You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University.

There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage.

The event is this weekend at 7pm.

The SCSU Bulldog Collectives BBQ Cook-off is August 19 & 20th, 2022 on the campus of South Carolina State University in Staley Field. 300 College Street, Orangeburg, SC.

And if you want to take a trip to Sesame Street, you will soon have a chance.

Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic tour is coming to Colonial Life Arena.

The live stage show features beloved characters like Elmo, Big Bird, and more.

Per a release, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic visits Columbia on December 10, 2022 at Colonial Life Arena.

For ticket prices, visit ticketmaster.com.